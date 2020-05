Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rafael Bedolla is among the thousands of meatpackers infected with the coronavirus. Bedolla, an employee at the JBS meat processing plant in Marshalltown, Iowa, tells CBS News β€œmany” workers are seriously ill, but the facility continues to operate. β€œWe are essential workers, but they have to protect us more.” πŸ‘“ View full article