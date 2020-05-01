Global  

Delaware struggles to keep up as hundreds of businesses apply for loans due to coronavirus

Friday, 1 May 2020
About 500 businesses have applied for loans in the six weeks since the state announced its loan program for smaller businesses impacted by COVID-19.
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Loans help businesses in San Marcos during pandemic

Loans help businesses in San Marcos during pandemic 01:57

 The low interest loans have helped nearly 100 businesses so far.

