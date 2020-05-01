Global  

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Live On MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’

Daily Caller Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
This is Joe Biden's first time speaking publicly about the sexual assault allegation
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade

Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade 00:41

 Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in 1993. Prominent Democrats are getting questioned about the allegations. According to Fox News, Biden is...

Biden faces calls to address sexual assault allegation [Video]

Biden faces calls to address sexual assault allegation

A growing number of women are calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to address an allegation he sexually assaulted a Senate aid in 1993. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations

Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

It Took 37 Days For Media To Ask Joe Biden About Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Accusation

Joe Biden denied the allegations Friday on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe'
Daily Caller

Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim

Some of Joe Biden's potential picks for a running mate have stood by him amid allegations of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.
USATODAY.com

The_Hermithood

Dorrie Mae (Marissa) Biden denies Tara Reade sexual assault allegations https://t.co/HBZfJR0mOy via @YouTube 2 seconds ago

apk_metro

Apk Metropolitan News Biden Denies Tara Reade Sexual-Assault Allegation https://t.co/QiOvaDl8q9 https://t.co/Gn5GcS6bBV 3 seconds ago

KTTCTV

KTTC TV It's Biden's first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. https://t.co/HF5NlC6ewa 4 seconds ago

LovingVolTrav

NJKeiser RT @politico: Joe Biden breaks his silence on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations: “They aren’t true. This never happened.” https://t.c… 6 seconds ago

tahoboi

Neil Baquiran 💭 RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation being made by former staffer Tara Reade, and calls for release of any rec… 7 seconds ago

cafenetamerica

CafeNetAmerica Statement: Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade Accusation of Sexual Assault https://t.co/Qpk0xovIx0 https://t.co/fHv9j7ma6U 8 seconds ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind 'This never happened': Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation, calls on National Archives to release records https://t.co/tKQ7i66lBI 8 seconds ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Biden denies sexual assault allegation: Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday denied an allegation of… https://t.co/9q5U3qj6vj 8 seconds ago