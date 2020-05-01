Global  

Biden denies former Senate staffer’s sexual assault claims

FT.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee says alleged incident ‘never happened’
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade

Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade 00:41

 Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in 1993. Prominent Democrats are getting questioned about the allegations. According to Fox News, Biden is...

Biden faces calls to address sexual assault allegation [Video]

Biden faces calls to address sexual assault allegation

A growing number of women are calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to address an allegation he sexually assaulted a Senate aid in 1993. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations

Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Read Joe Biden’s Full Statement Responding to Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Read Joe Biden’s Full Statement Responding to Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault AccusationsJoe Biden on Friday released a lengthy statement rejecting accusations of sexual assault and harassment by former Senate staffer Tara Reid that surfaced in...
The Wrap

Joe Biden Responds to Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Accusation: ‘This Never Happened’

Joe Biden Responds to Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Accusation: ‘This Never Happened’Joe Biden on Friday flatly denied former senate staffer Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault and called on the National Archives to release any record of...
The Wrap

