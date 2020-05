Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" contributor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son on his primetime show, "Anderson Cooper 360." The anchor named his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper, after his father, Wyatt, who died when he was 10. The baby's middle name, Morgan, honors his late mother's family. Cooper thanked doctors and his surrogate during the touching moment. 👓 View full article