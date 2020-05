G’ RT @voguemagazine: "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: On… 28 seconds ago b RT @ELLEmagazine: Gigi Hadid Breaks Her Silence and Confirms Her Pregnancy in First Interview https://t.co/YmggfsCEzi 1 minute ago jen RT @ELLEmagazine: Gigi Hadid Breaks Her Silence and Confirms Her Pregnancy in First Interview https://t.co/QDztxDcnCm 5 minutes ago RAFFA_J_TICONA ❯❯❯❯ ×͜× RT @TeenVogue: It's official! 💕 Gigi Hadid confirms she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child: "We're very excited, and happy and… 7 minutes ago 𝒎𝒂𝒚𝒂 🦦 RT @TeenVogue: It's official! 💕👶 https://t.co/m8zYSR3I8M 8 minutes ago