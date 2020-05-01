|
‘Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class Of 2020’ Coming To CBS On May 16th
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
'Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class Of 2020' honors this year's graduating seniors on CBS and other networks.
Senior Honors
For high school seniors this school year will be one for the record books. The Class of 2020 had their school year cut short because of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
