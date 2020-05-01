|
Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Spotted In Miami Beach Without Face Masks, As City Continues Cautious Approach
On Thursday, nearly 900 were at Miami Beach parks without face masks and 76 people were asked to leave parks after closing time.
On Friday, the city of Miami Beach held a special virtual city commission meeting. Miami Beach residents were allowed to make comments or ask questions via Zoom. Many also tuned in on Facebook.
