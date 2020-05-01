Global  

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Spotted In Miami Beach Without Face Masks, As City Continues Cautious Approach

cbs4.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
On Thursday, nearly 900 were at Miami Beach parks without face masks and 76 people were asked to leave parks after closing time.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
 On Friday, the city of Miami Beach held a special virtual city commission meeting. Miami Beach residents were allowed to make comments or ask questions via Zoom. Many also tuned in on Facebook.

