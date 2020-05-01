CDC says nearly 5,000 virus cases at meat and poultry processing plants

We're hearing from grocers after more than a dozen processing plants have closed in recent weeks due to virus outbreaks among workers. President Trump has ordered all meat plants to remain open, but it..
Millions of pounds of beef, pork and chicken will vanish from U.S. grocery stores as livestock and poultry processing plants have been shuttered by coronavirus... Reuters Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com
