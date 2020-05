Recent related news from verified sources WATCH: Florida Man Dresses As Grim Reaper to Protest Reopening of Florida Beaches Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the "premature" opening of Walton County beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mediaite 6 hours ago



👉 Grim Reaper visits Florida as beaches reopen via Hvper.com

Upworthy 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this