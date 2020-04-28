Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade’

New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade’

Daily Caller Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
"Judging by the position of the female vagina"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations 00:39

 According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, ever happened.” Tara Reade, of California was Biden's staff...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation [Video]

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Biden first denied the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Comedian Silverman Calls Out Gillibrand [Video]

Comedian Silverman Calls Out Gillibrand

Sarah Silverman is taking on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Gillibrand is standing by Joe Biden amid a sexual assault allegation from former Senate aide Tara Reade. In 2018, however, Gillibrand..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new developments

Actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, who was criticized for her continued support of presumed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden amid sexual assault...
FOXNews.com

Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report

Talking points circulated within 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s staff show staff members taking Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault...
Daily Caller Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

derivtrader

Mister RT @DailyCaller: New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade https… 35 seconds ago

kguillen2021

Kguillen2021 RT @13thethe: New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade’ Can y’… 56 seconds ago

black_dog_1776

Black Dog New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Read… https://t.co/nXt5Umbz8Z 6 minutes ago