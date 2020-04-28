New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade’

According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, ever happened.” Tara Reade, of California was Biden's staff...
Talking points circulated within 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s staff show staff members taking Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault... Daily Caller Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Mediaite
