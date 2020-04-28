New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade’

Credit: Wochit News - Published 14 hours ago Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations 00:39 According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, ever happened.” Tara Reade, of California was Biden's staff...