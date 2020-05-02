Global  

North Korea Says Kim Jong Un Attended Factory Opening

CBS 2 Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
A North Korean news agency announced on Saturday that Kim Jong Un attended a factory opening, which would be his first public appearance in 20 days amid worldwide rumors that he was gravely ill.
News video: North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un 00:26

 **Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to mark the completion of a fertilizer...

