Houston helicopter crash leaves 2 police officers critically injured: report

FOXNews.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Two Texas police officers were critically injured when their helicopter crashed as they were responding to a call early Saturday morning, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.
