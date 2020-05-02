Houston helicopter crash leaves 2 police officers critically injured: report

NWSunshine Bogus call led to crash 👀 https://t.co/AnheBOthlY 15 seconds ago PatriotLady🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Police officer dead in Houston helicopter crash, one critically injured: report https://t.co/QvhnZ5vdvN 4 minutes ago ⚔️Timothy Hamby⚔️ RT @songldr: Police officer dead in Houston helicopter crash, one critically injured: report https://t.co/zDoyhPisvI IFBY. @songldr 10 minutes ago Herbert Reed Police officer dead in Houston helicopter crash, one critically injured: report https://t.co/QvhnZ5vdvN 17 minutes ago YellowRoseOfTexas-ConstitutionalConservative The officers became trapped inside a department copter after it went down around 2 a.m. near an apartment complex o… https://t.co/MtwjTCVxiV 17 minutes ago Brian Clarke Police officer dead in Houston helicopter crash, one critically injured: report https://t.co/x3wKLYeJso 17 minutes ago TheUnabridgedDame RT @borderfox116: Police officer dead in Houston helicopter crash, one critically injured: report https://t.co/zk15i5Y7lV 20 minutes ago GodSpeed Police officer dead in Houston helicopter crash, one critically injured: report https://t.co/JpaaHvY50T 20 minutes ago