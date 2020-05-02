Global  

Pres. Donald Trump Says He's Seen Evidence That COVID-19 Started in Wuhan Lab

HNGN Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Pres. Donald Trump Says He's Seen Evidence That COVID-19 Started in Wuhan LabDuring one of his daily briefings, Trump said he saw evidence that suggest coronavirus originated in Wuhan. He added that WHO is helping cover it up.
 US President Donald Trump lashed out at China over coronavirus crisis. The US President also threatened China with fresh tariffs. Trump said he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the virus. Coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market. So far, the deadly virus has...

