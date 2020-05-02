Facing Growing Pressure, Biden Responds To Assault Allegations



Recent related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Denies Allegation Of Sexual Assault



The presidential candidate made his first public remarks Friday (1:00). WCCO 4 News At 5 -- May 1, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:00 Published 18 hours ago Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations



Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is denying allegations of sexual assault. The allegations stem from 1993 when a former Senate aide made the accusation; CBS2's Dick.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:35 Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pelosi praises Biden amidst assault allegations House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered strong support for former Vice President Joe Biden as he has addressed an allegation of sexual assault from the 1990s....

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



Former Clinton adviser calls on Biden to withdraw over assault allegations Peter Dauo, a political activist and one-time fierce Hillary Clinton backer, took to Twitter Saturday to urge former Vice President Joe Biden to end his...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



