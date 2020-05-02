Global  

Facing Growing Pressure, Biden Responds To Assault Allegations

NPR Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden's denial of a sexual assault allegation forces Democrats to balance believing women and believing their candidate.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Why Are Women's Groups Silent On Biden's Sex Assault Allegations?

Why Are Women's Groups Silent On Biden's Sex Assault Allegations? 00:42

 There are very credible allegations of sexual assault against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Women’s groups and prominent feminist figures have remained almost universally silent over the allegations. The Daily Beast describes the silence as "a collective non-response" from...

Joe Biden Denies Allegation Of Sexual Assault [Video]

Joe Biden Denies Allegation Of Sexual Assault

The presidential candidate made his first public remarks Friday (1:00). WCCO 4 News At 5 -- May 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:00Published
Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is denying allegations of sexual assault. The allegations stem from 1993 when a former Senate aide made the accusation; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published

Pelosi praises Biden amidst assault allegations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered strong support for former Vice President Joe Biden as he has addressed an allegation of sexual assault from the 1990s....
USATODAY.com

Former Clinton adviser calls on Biden to withdraw over assault allegations

Peter Dauo, a political activist and one-time fierce Hillary Clinton backer, took to Twitter Saturday to urge former Vice President Joe Biden to end his...
FOXNews.com

