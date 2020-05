"Farmer's Fridge" is making healthy food available in vending machines Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A Chicago company called Farmer's Fridge has set an ambitious goal: to make healthy food widely available in vending machines. Their revolutionized machines dish out a curated variety of salads, sandwiches and snacks like chips and guacamole. Michelle Miller speaks to company founder Luke Sanders as well as the people helping to make the novel concept a reality. 👓 View full article

