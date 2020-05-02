#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 RT @PRAISETRIUNEGOD: HOW MANY NEW YORKERS DIED BEFORE THEY FINALLY SHUT DOWN THE SUBWAY ? " #Coronavirus In New York: #Cuomo Calls Subway… 2 days ago

Bruce Degerdon Coronavirus Cleaning Shutdown: Cuomo Says Homeless Displaced From Subways Overnight An Issue For City To Deal ... https://t.co/N5CefaLXlF 2 days ago

Hemsley Germain RT @CBSNewYork: Coronavirus Cleaning Shutdown: Cuomo Says Homeless Displaced From Subways Overnight An Issue For City To Deal With https://… 2 days ago

Henry Gonzalez jr RT @CBSNewYork: Coronavirus In New York: Cuomo Calls Subway Shutdown An 'Opportunity To Engage' Displaced Homeless https://t.co/fyGAjZa87H 2 days ago

Dave Carlin RT @CBSNewYork: New York City's around-the-clock subway system will see a historic change in just days -- overnight shutdowns to allow for… 2 days ago

[email protected] Coronavirus In New York: Cuomo Calls Subway Shutdown An 'Opportunity To Engage' Displaced Homeless https://t.co/3QR68hRnH2 2 days ago

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 HOW MANY NEW YORKERS DIED BEFORE THEY FINALLY SHUT DOWN THE SUBWAY ? " #Coronavirus In New York: #Cuomo Calls Sub… https://t.co/XtNWKVqE5U 2 days ago