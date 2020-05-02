Coronavirus Cleaning Shutdown: Cuomo Says Homeless Displaced From Subways Overnight An Issue For City To Deal With
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () New York City subways have operated 24/7 for the last 115 years, other than blackouts, strikes and severe weather. For now, subways will be closed every night starting Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to shut down overnight subway service Tuesday night for the first time in 115 years, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there’s no way to know when the service will return. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.
In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, New York's MTA made a historic change in the Big Apple's subway system: it ended 24/7 service. Officials announced they will bring the system offline from 1 am to..