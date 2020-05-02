Global  

Coronavirus Cleaning Shutdown: Cuomo Says Homeless Displaced From Subways Overnight An Issue For City To Deal With

CBS 2 Saturday, 2 May 2020
New York City subways have operated 24/7 for the last 115 years, other than blackouts, strikes and severe weather. For now, subways will be closed every night starting Wednesday.
Coronavirus Cleaning: Shutdown Of NYC Subway System Begins Overnight

Coronavirus Cleaning: Shutdown Of NYC Subway System Begins Overnight

 The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to shut down overnight subway service Tuesday night for the first time in 115 years, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there’s no way to know when the service will return. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

