US Government Orders 100,000 Body Bags Despite Claims of Decreasing Death Toll

HNGN Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
US Government Orders 100,000 Body Bags Despite Claims of Decreasing Death TollThe US government placed an order for 100,000 body bags intended for COVID-19 victims. The order came only a day after President Trump said the death toll is already declining.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New dad Johnson holds cabinet meeting amid coronavirus criticism

New dad Johnson holds cabinet meeting amid coronavirus criticism 01:22

 A day after his fiancé gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a meeting of his top ministers on Thursday to discuss how to ease Britain's lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions over the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lauren Anthony reports.

