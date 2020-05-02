US Government Orders 100,000 Body Bags Despite Claims of Decreasing Death Toll
Saturday, 2 May 2020
2 days ago)
The US government placed an order for 100,000 body bags intended for COVID-19 victims. The order came only a day after President Trump said the death toll is already declining.
