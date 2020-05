Murder hornets are the newest lethal threat in the U.S. Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Just when 2020 couldn't seem to get any more chaotic, hornets that look "like something out of a monster cartoon" invaded Washington State to decapitate honeybees and eat their young. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this