Houston helicopter crash kills police officer

CBS News Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The helicopter crashed into an apartment complex early Saturday.
News video: Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash

Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash 01:00

 Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the helicopter was called to help with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, prompted by a tip that may have been “bogus.”

Deadly police helicopter crash [Video]

Deadly police helicopter crash

Deadly police helicopter crash near Houston, Texas left one officer dead.

Houston Police Copter Crashes Into Apartment Building [Video]

Houston Police Copter Crashes Into Apartment Building

A police helicopter struck the outside of a Houston, Texas, apartment building Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, the crash killed one officer inside the helicopter. Tactical flight..

Houston Police Helicopter Crash Kills 1 Officer and Injures Another

The officers were investigating a report of bodies in a bayou when the helicopter crashed near an apartment building, the authorities said.
Houston helicopter crash leaves 2 police officers critically injured: report

Two Texas police officers were critically injured when their helicopter crashed as they were responding to a call early Saturday morning, according to Houston...
