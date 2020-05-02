Houston helicopter crash kills police officer



Recent related videos from verified sources Deadly police helicopter crash



Deadly police helicopter crash near Houston, Texas left one officer dead. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 3 hours ago Houston Police Copter Crashes Into Apartment Building



A police helicopter struck the outside of a Houston, Texas, apartment building Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, the crash killed one officer inside the helicopter. Tactical flight.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Houston Police Helicopter Crash Kills 1 Officer and Injures Another The officers were investigating a report of bodies in a bayou when the helicopter crashed near an apartment building, the authorities said.

NYTimes.com 20 hours ago



Houston helicopter crash leaves 2 police officers critically injured: report Two Texas police officers were critically injured when their helicopter crashed as they were responding to a call early Saturday morning, according to Houston...

FOXNews.com 23 hours ago



