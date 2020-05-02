Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Deadly Asian ‘Murder Hornets’ Have Come To North America

Deadly Asian ‘Murder Hornets’ Have Come To North America

Daily Caller Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The stings are described as having hot metal driven into your skin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What are 'Murder Hornets' and should I be worried? Asian giant hornets spotted in the US

Asian giant hornets have been known to slaughter honeybees and can be deadly to humans. Here's what you should know about the invasive species.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Deadly 'Murder Hornets' Make Their Way to North America

A deadly species of hornets from across the world has landed in our own backyard -- and the timing couldn't be worse with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing....
TMZ.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shellybean99

Shelly RT @DailyCaller: Deadly Asian ‘Murder Hornets’ Have Come To North America https://t.co/sDdlbr08Ra 8 minutes ago

slk94803309

slk RT @GarrettHaake: “Murder hornets”?! Now??? Read the room, dudes. Tracking the ‘Murder Hornet’: A Deadly Pest Has Reached North America h… 9 minutes ago

carolcollinsLV

Carol Collins RT @TangoChange: , Great... Washington state... Just great... So just add 2 inch long deadly Asian hornets to the list for 2020 as well. A… 12 minutes ago

TangoChange

❌✪TangoCovfefe✪❌ ⭐⭐⭐ ✞ ✳ 👍🇺🇸🦅 💯% MAGA🏁 , Great... Washington state... Just great... So just add 2 inch long deadly Asian hornets to the list for 2020 as w… https://t.co/LQQbxpwBx6 24 minutes ago

th30hr

FREEDOM OHR RT @G8tekeeper: Raise your hand if you’ve ever come face to face with one of these in the wild. Damn things sounded like hummingbirds. 🔻 T… 1 hour ago

DisgustsT

AT&T disgusts me RT @IndivisibleNet: Enough already 2020! Now, deadly hornets from Asia that measure up to 2 inches long have been found for the first time… 1 hour ago

bethMAGAgirl

💥🇺🇸🇺🇸Beth MAGA Girl RT @acadianbelle: The largest hornet in the world is now in America! The Asian giant hornet, is 1.5” to 2” long. They attack bee hives & ar… 1 hour ago