kellyann mcfish RT @SuffolkDaily: * One person is missing and three others were rescued after a boat overturned off the #LongIsland coast * #DailyVoice htt… 7 minutes ago Daily Voice Nassau County * One person is missing and three others were rescued after a boat overturned off the coast of #NassauCounty *… https://t.co/ZeSzzuedYN 5 hours ago Daily Voice Suffolk County * One person is missing and three others were rescued after a boat overturned off the #LongIsland coast *… https://t.co/ERQ4ubxeyl 5 hours ago The CV One person is missing and three others have been rescued after a mishap involving a boat on Lake Anna earlier this… https://t.co/0m6vKYcZlh 5 days ago