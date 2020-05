Gov. Doug Ducey extended his statewide stay-at-home order on April 29, 2020, at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center in Phoenix.

These Arizona sheriffs say they won't enforce governor's stay-at-home order. But they don't expect a free-for-all Two sheriffs say they won't enforce Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order, which they consider unconstitutional. But neither expects his county to be a...

azcentral.com 18 hours ago