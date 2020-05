John Stewardcom In a time of COVID-19, ‘ Obamacare’ still part of the action https://t.co/bfh2RCb5vk https://t.co/Wzuw7iurj0 3 minutes ago Glenn Bellot RT @BoSnerdley: In a time of COVID-19, ‘Obamacare’ still part of the action https://t.co/Kuy07KZklr 7 minutes ago Simona Stanzani 詩文奈 In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action - thank buddha for #Obama https://t.co/goxfGNldCC 11 minutes ago 1stHeadlines Roanoke (VA) WSLS: In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action . More #Obama #news - https://t.co/9t3XMTkOpW 11 minutes ago KWWL Without it, people who recovered from COVID-19 and tried to purchase an individual health insurance policy could be… https://t.co/8qQR3ItivC 19 minutes ago J. Fonte RT @mhai56: In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action https://t.co/lbZVXkU7xq 28 minutes ago GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus… https://t.co/ABHQyzzykE 31 minutes ago RIGHT MATTER. In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action https://t.co/lbZVXkU7xq 33 minutes ago