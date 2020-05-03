Today in History, May 3rd
Sunday, 3 May 2020 (
3 hours ago)
Highlights of this day in history: Philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli born; The U.S. Supreme Court rules racial covenants in real estate are unenforceable; Joe DiMaggio makes his baseball debut; Singers Pete Seeger and James Brown born. (May 3)
