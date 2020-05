Recent related videos from verified sources Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'



Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday, just a day after Kim Jong Un reappeared after a three week absence from public life. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 6 hours ago Colorado Kept Purchase Of COVID-19 Tests From South Korea A Secret



Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado kept a purchase of COVID-19 tests from South Korea a secret. According to Business Insider, they were worried the federal government might take them. The state.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources North Korea's Kim did not have surgery, South says, as shots fired at DMZ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery during almost three weeks of absence from public life, a South Korean official said on Sunday, as the two...

Reuters 4 hours ago



North, South Korea Trade Fire Across DMZ Border; No Known Casualties Watch VideoShots were fired Sunday between North and South Korea in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone. North Korean troops reportedly fired at a South...

Newsy 1 hour ago



