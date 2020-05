‘Reopening Wounds’: Gretchen Whitmer ‘Really Resents’ Survivors Being Asked To Weigh In On Every Accusation Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

She believes Biden over accuser Tara Reade 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AMotherinAmerica #NATIONALIST #infantisideisMurder RT @DailyCaller: ‘Reopening Wounds’: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ‘Really Resents’ Survivors Being Asked To Weigh In On Every Accusation https://t… 2 minutes ago Daily Caller ‘Reopening Wounds’: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ‘Really Resents’ Survivors Being Asked To Weigh In On Every Accusation https://t.co/gz9xRp4wPJ 11 minutes ago PUFFIN ‘Reopening Wounds’: Gretchen Whitmer ‘Really Resents’ Survivors Being Asked To Weigh In On Every Accusation… https://t.co/M4ZlxK3gz6 17 minutes ago cully downer ‘Reopening Wounds’: Gretchen Whitmer ‘Really Resents’ Survivors Being Asked To Weigh In On Every Accusation… https://t.co/UiaHCXcaj9 47 minutes ago eddie82616768 RT @13thethe: Reopening Wounds: Whitmer Resents Survivors Being Asked To Weigh In On Every Accusation Unbelievable, this Tyrant believes B… 5 hours ago DGJ @GovWhitmer is willing to downplay her own sexual assault experience just to be considered for the @DNC VP job. Sic… https://t.co/FW9nzpslpN 7 hours ago