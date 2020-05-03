Gilead CEO says remdesivir could reach COVID-19 patients within days

The antiviral drug remdesivir has got emergency authorisation from the US to coronavirus disease. Early clinical trials data shows it helps patients recover faster. It’s the world’s first drug approved based on clinical data to treat coronavirus disease. Emergency-use authorization allows...
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) said studies for the use of its antiviral drug remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus are still inconclusive. Hopes for... Proactive Investors Also reported by •SeekingAlpha •Reuters •Seattle Times