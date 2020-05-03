|
CBS Evening News, May 3, 2020
Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Americans push to reopen states as U.S. coronavirus death toll rises; U.S.-Canada border closure leaves families separated amid coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
CBS 2 News at 10:00 p.m. 03:42
A DePaul student is now accused of ripping off hundreds in an online toilet paper scam.
