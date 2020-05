Recent related videos from verified sources Cast Adrift: COVID-19 Leaves Hundreds Of Crew Members Still Stranded Onboard Cruise Ships



The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of cruise ship crew members stranded on cruise ships around the world. According to Business Insider, most have been stuck on the ships for.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago J.Crew Reportedly Preparing for Bankruptcy Filing



According to CNBC, J.Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy but plans have not been finalized. The retailer is looking to secure $400 million to fund operations. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:18 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources J. Crew files for bankruptcy protection J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, adding to an array of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in...

Reuters 6 hours ago



J. Crew files for bankruptcy as preppy retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to...

Reuters 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this