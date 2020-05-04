Global  

J.Crew Bankruptcy Filing May Not Be The Last For Retailers Slammed By Pandemic

NPR Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
The clothing retailer's troubles predate the health crisis. Other stores, like J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, are also struggling to survive extended closures.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: J.Crew Reportedly Preparing for Bankruptcy Filing

J.Crew Reportedly Preparing for Bankruptcy Filing 00:18

 According to CNBC, J.Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy but plans have not been finalized. The retailer is looking to secure $400 million to fund operations.

JCPenney Is Looking To File For Bankruptcy [Video]

JCPenney Is Looking To File For Bankruptcy

Business Insider reports that JCPenney is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection. The bankruptcy comes as US retail sales hit a record-breaking low. Retail sales dropped a whopping..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published

J. Crew files for bankruptcy as preppy retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout

J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to...
Reuters

J. Crew Likely to File for Bankruptcy in Virus’s First Big Retail Casualty

It was struggling before coronavirus pandemic, but J. Crew is unlikely to be the last retailer to fall.
NYTimes.com

