|
With Met Gala Postponed, Vogue Takes "Party Of The Year" Online
|
|
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
The Costume Institute exhibit is, funnily enough, centered around time. [ more › ]
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
MET Gala postponed
The 2020 Met Gala has become the latest high-profile event postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fashion’s biggest night which was due to be hosted this year by Meryl Streep alongside..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this