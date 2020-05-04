Drella RT @Gothamist: With Met Gala Postponed, Vogue Takes "Party Of The Year” Online https://t.co/SqB1FLLuCg https://t.co/IQZY4jb3Cb 37 minutes ago Gothamist With Met Gala Postponed, Vogue Takes "Party Of The Year” Online https://t.co/SqB1FLLuCg https://t.co/IQZY4jb3Cb 1 hour ago Katrina Avila RT @voguemagazine: This year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) has been postponed, however, we are teaming up wi… 2 hours ago BHAVUK SAHNI RT @MTVNEWS: The #METGala was postponed, but Vogue is hosting a virtual event in its place with performances from @florencemachine, and mor… 4 hours ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @Reuters: ‘A moment with the @MetMuseum’: At 6pm ET, Vogue is hosting a livestream event in place of the postponed Met Gala https://t.co… 5 hours ago Reuters ‘A moment with the @MetMuseum’: At 6pm ET, Vogue is hosting a livestream event in place of the postponed Met Gala… https://t.co/fpQRLOAHw8 5 hours ago MTV NEWS The #METGala was postponed, but Vogue is hosting a virtual event in its place with performances from… https://t.co/p1RDuLj720 6 hours ago Nigel Guest With Met Gala Postponed, Vogue Will Host YouTube Livestream Instead – Variety https://t.co/10OXniu8kD 8 hours ago