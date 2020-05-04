Pres. Donald Trump is Confident Vaccine Will be Developed by End of the Year
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Despite numerous health experts saying that it will take years before a vaccine can be developed and distributed for COVID-19, Trump says he knows some companies are halfway through their development.
National security and global health experts are growing increasingly concerned. The cause of the concern is that China could be the first to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Trump has been adopting an..