Pres. Donald Trump is Confident Vaccine Will be Developed by End of the Year

HNGN Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Pres. Donald Trump is Confident Vaccine Will be Developed by End of the YearDespite numerous health experts saying that it will take years before a vaccine can be developed and distributed for COVID-19, Trump says he knows some companies are halfway through their development.
News video: US virus outbreak: Trump promises vaccine by the end of 2020

US virus outbreak: Trump promises vaccine by the end of 2020 01:57

 President Trump blames China, says economy needs to restart as death toll rises to more than 67,000.

