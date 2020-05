NewsfeedsMedia US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/95gQsHINdE 41 seconds ago

Karl W. US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/TX5JnagrbI #FoxNews 🚢 Excellent👏 5 minutes ago

Fearless45_MAGA #Fearless45 www.Fearless45.com US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/u7DoRtHRNt #FoxNews 8 minutes ago

ดกนปหด🇻🇳🇺🇸🇯🇵🇰🇷🇰🇵🇨🇳🇸🇬🇱🇦🇰🇭🇹🇭🇲🇾 US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/iEZVH1pvTW #FoxNews 11 minutes ago

ProudNationalist⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JimKlunk: US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/hL5nUHow0x #FoxNews 12 minutes ago

Jim Klunk IFB #MAG #KAG #PATRIOT US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/hL5nUHow0x #FoxNews 13 minutes ago

Byzantium Insider ☦ 🇷🇺 US Navy enters Barents Sea near Russia for first time since Cold War https://t.co/RuPOTtyQSN 13 minutes ago