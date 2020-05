Trump Singles Out Two CBS Reporters As Being Particularly Irritating, Compares Them To Actress Donna Reed Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Trump singled out Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang in the NY Post interview 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mzee26 Trump Singles Out Two CBS Reporters As Being Particularly Irritating, Compares Them To Actress Donna Reed… https://t.co/xmUnBuUrKt 18 minutes ago Jean Jordan RT @PCondlin: Trump Singles Out Two CBS Reporters As Being Particularly Irritating, Compares Them To Actress Donna Reed | The Daily Caller… 22 minutes ago Brody the Chief II Trump Singles Out Two CBS Reporters As Being Particularly Irritating, Compares Them To Actress Donna Reed | The Dai… https://t.co/jgwFyWbIdM 24 minutes ago Rita_S Trump Singles Out Two CBS Reporters As Being Particularly Irritating, Compares Them To Actress Donna Reed… https://t.co/FN0Iq8D7Sb 35 minutes ago ❌Elrond Adama❌🌹 Trump Singles Out Two CBS Reporters As Being Particularly Irritating, Compares Them To Actress Donna Reed… https://t.co/Z2uCTJX4wp 36 minutes ago