Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > It’s Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday, & There’s A Meteor Shower

It’s Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday, & There’s A Meteor Shower

cbs4.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Move over Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, tonight the Eta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to peak, unfortunately, a nearly full moon could outshine the show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trending: Cinco de Mayo Falls On Taco Tuesday

Trending: Cinco de Mayo Falls On Taco Tuesday 00:35

 This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday and your fiesta may look a little different this year with restaurant dining rooms being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Resurfaces His Old 'Taco Bowl' Tweet For Cinco de Mayo [Video]

Trump Resurfaces His Old 'Taco Bowl' Tweet For Cinco de Mayo

President Trump resurfaced his 2016 “Taco Bowl” tweet for Cinco de Mayo.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published
Takeout Tuesday: Here's how you can celebrate Cinco De Mayo in metro Detroit [Video]

Takeout Tuesday: Here's how you can celebrate Cinco De Mayo in metro Detroit

It's Cinco De Mayo and Takeout Tuesday! 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom met some new friends who have some great ways for you to celebrate!

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Migos Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Spicy New Single ‘Taco Tuesday’: Listen

Migos unveiled their latest single "Taco Tuesday" on Tuesday (May 5) in honor of Cinco de Mayo.
Billboard.com

Trump to visit Arizona mask plant, Cinco de Mayo, Teacher Appreciation Day: 5 things to know Tuesday

President Trump travels to Phoenix, Cinco de Mayo, Teacher Appreciation Day and more things to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

duwopdiego

duwopdiego RT @jcarraya: Cinco de Mayo falls on a Taco Tuesday in the middle of a pandemic named after a Mexican beer. 2 seconds ago

Albert0Salgad0

Tatis Jr. SZN Ⴟ Honest question. Do you see any of your Mexican friends celebrating cinco de Mayo? Lol you don’t. Lol ask yourself… https://t.co/5Ye1tcWycZ 3 seconds ago

Juh_Nay_

Maybe: 281 330 8004 RT @itstonybee: Cinco de Mayo meets Taco Tuesday and we stuck in the house with gloomy weather... https://t.co/2dstpoN943 3 seconds ago

nicole_mccarty_

nicole mccarty Today I am mourning not being in my a Mexican restaurant for Cinco de Mayo on taco Tuesday. This is ultimate betrayal by Rona 5 seconds ago

_DelicateRose_

STEaMboat Willei ✝ It's Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday andddddddddddddd Rona messed that up 💀💀. I should be in Mexican town 😭😂 6 seconds ago

breyannaaaaa_

b.d RT @OStoned: Cinco de Mayo landing on Taco Tuesday and being cancelled by a virus named after a Mexican beer is classic 7 seconds ago

P_Wheaty

petey wheaty RT @SirRogerThat25: Titty Tuesday, Taco Tuesday and its Cinco De Mayo!!! It’s a lit***day 8 seconds ago