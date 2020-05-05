|
It’s Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday, & There’s A Meteor Shower
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Move over Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, tonight the Eta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to peak, unfortunately, a nearly full moon could outshine the show.
This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday and your fiesta may look a little different this year with restaurant dining rooms being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
