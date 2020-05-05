Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus lockdown: I got a life-changing opportunity

BBC News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Ana Carmona was quarantined with her undocumented parents in NYC, when she got some big news.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Viola player turns pro gaming coach during COVID-19 [Video]

Viola player turns pro gaming coach during COVID-19

Trevor Bangor is a concert violinist by day and gamer by night—But with the Coronavirus pandemic, he had to turn his gaming hobby into something more. He went from playing concerts to having a side..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:27Published
Couples find ways to date during stay-at-home orders [Video]

Couples find ways to date during stay-at-home orders

Having fun and maintaining a healthy partnership during the pandemic is important. The time you spend with your partner in quarantine can be the perfect opportunity to connect and reconnect.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normal

After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normalAs we return to work and life, this is the perfect opportunity to carefully rethink priorities and how to conduct ourselves, both on a personal level and on a...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •BBC News

Fin24.com | Coronavirus ate into Eskom revenues - but the lights (mostly) stayed on

Eskom has used lockdown as an opportunity to do maintenance on some plants, and has managed to reduce the probability of load shedding during the first quarter...
News24


Tweets about this

RyanEdwards_DBP

Ryan Edwards 🇬🇧 RT @LBC: The coronavirus lockdown rules are changing in England on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know. Find out more here: https://t.c… 3 hours ago

LBC

LBC The coronavirus lockdown rules are changing in England on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know. Find out more he… https://t.co/NNwmTiBohz 4 hours ago

md_sharjil

Md sharjil Hasan BBC News - Coronavirus: I got a life-changing opportunity in lockdown https://t.co/1AQ6yjFjSI 1 day ago

ashley_budd

Ashley Budd Coronavirus: I got a life-changing opportunity in lockdown https://t.co/QbAX4fEjG8 2 days ago

broomsticknpen

Samantha @ NOT FOR CLASSES #stayathome 👻🕎✨🧟‍♀️ RT @NewStatesman: How our cultural industries are adjusting to the constraints and changing tastes of life under lockdown. https://t.co/zPu… 2 days ago

NewStatesman

New Statesman How our cultural industries are adjusting to the constraints and changing tastes of life under lockdown. https://t.co/zPuNusykKT 2 days ago

Allegiant_UK

Allegiant Finance Life in lockdown! Here’s how ordinary people are coping in these extraordinary times... 👉https://t.co/lzsYvpTRhN… https://t.co/2lbfXMLbmG 3 days ago