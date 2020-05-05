Global  

NBC's 'Meet the Press' Is Top Sunday Show Season-to-Date With 3.8 Million Average Viewers

The Wrap Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
NBC’s “Meet the Press” continued its streak as the top Sunday news show by outpacing its competitors in both total viewers and key demographic viewers. The broadcast, hosted by Chuck Todd, brought in 3.821 million average total viewers, according to Nielsen ratings data.

Of those 3.821 million viewers, there were 847,000 in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. It garnered  Another 627,000 watched rebroadcasts of “Meet the Press” across NBC and MSNBC, too.

Compared to the same Sunday last year, “Meet the Press” was up 747,000 average total viewers for a total of 24% growth. In that key demo, it was up 149,000 viewers from the same Sunday last year, which is an increase of 21%.

*Also Read:* NBC News' Chuck Todd on Trump's 'Cult of Personality': The GOP 'Is No Longer Organized Around Ideas'

CBS’ “Face the Nation” took in 3.291 million average total viewers Sunday, of whom 693,000 were in the key demo. ABC’s “This Week” saw 2.880 million viewers tune in with 620,000 of them between 25 and 54.

Sunday’s show was the ninth “MTP” in a row to be solely dedicated to the coronavirus crisis and was produced almost entirely remotely, like those before it in recent weeks, according to one person familiar with show operations. It featured interviews with regius professor of medicine at Oxford University Sir John Bell, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Dr. Tom Inglesby, state health officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health Dr. Scott Harris and chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Obviously, the pandemic and associated concerns are still dominating viewers’ attention and news appetites.

