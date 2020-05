You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources President Trump visits Phoenix



Undecided Arizona voters weigh in on President's trip to Phoenix Honeywell plant. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:48 Published 7 hours ago Trump Blames Mueller Investigation, Impeachment For Not Replenishing Medical Stockpile



President Donald Trump spoke with ABC News on Tuesday. Trump was asked about having insufficient medical equipment stockpiles to combat the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, he said.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Honeywell has long history in Arizona, new spotlight on Trump visit When President Donald Trump tours a mask-making operation in Phoenix next week, a company with deep ties to government work will serve as the backdrop.

azcentral.com 2 days ago



Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant President Donald Trump traveled to Phoenix, Arizona on where he toured a Honeywell plant that's making N95 respirator masks. Trump had said he'd be willing to...

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago





Tweets about this