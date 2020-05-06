High-speed chase with 3-year-old in truck ends in driver's arrest

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A man was in custody Tuesday evening after he led State Highway Patrol troopers on a wild chase that spanned several counties on Interstate 405 and I-5 while a 3-year-old girl was in the vehicle, authorities said.



Authorities said it appears that no one was hurt during the pursuit in which speeds topped 100 miles per hour. A 27-year-old driver of the Ford pickup rear ended another vehicle on the freeway during the pursuit that lasted over an hour during the evening rush hour commute. 👓 View full article

