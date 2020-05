Recent related videos from verified sources New York Governor: Some Areas Outside New York City To Reopen



(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after meeting criteria related to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 7 hours ago Cuomo: Some NY regions ready to reopen this week



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (May 11) that he expected several regions in the state outside of New York City would be able to begin a phased reopening as soon as this coming weekend.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Mom Matlida Cuomo Makes Special Mother’s Day Appearance During Coronavirus Briefing Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday got a virtual visit with his mom during Sunday's daily coronavirus briefing.

CBS 2 1 day ago



