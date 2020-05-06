Global  

Meghan Markle reads "Duck! Rabbit!" in video for son Archie's first birthday

CBS News Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday with a new video released on Wednesday morning. Harry is behind the camera recording as Markle reads a children’s book, “Duck! Rabbit!” aloud to Archie. The video is part of a charity campaign for Save the Children, a group that aims to improve the lives of millions of children around the world.
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books.

