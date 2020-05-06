Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump: 'Popular' task force will continue for now

Trump: 'Popular' task force will continue for now

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump reversed course on plans to wind down his coronavirus task force, saying Wednesday it will continue "indefinitely," with its focus shifting toward rebooting the economy and the development of a vaccine. (May 6)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump May Disband Coronavirus Task Force This Month, Says Pence

Trump May Disband Coronavirus Task Force This Month, Says Pence 01:10

 Trump May Disband Coronavirus Task Force This Month, Says Pence Vice President Pence made the statement during the daily press conference on Tuesday. According to Pence, the work of the task force will be shifted to other government agencies, including FEMA. Trump announced the task force on Jan. 29....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Pushes Back On Task Force [Video]

President Trump Pushes Back On Task Force

President Trump says America is winning against the coronavirus and he acknowledged the task force will be undergoing a change.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published
WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Future Of Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Future Of Coronavirus Task Force

President Trump said on Tuesday that the coronavirus task force will be "looking at taking a little bit of a different form" as the country begins to slowly reopen after the pandemic. The president was..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: COVID-19 task force not dismantling, just refocusing

WASHINGTON (AP) — One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it would continue...
SeattlePI.com

Trump: COVID-19 task force not dismantling, just refocusing

WASHINGTON (AP) — One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it would continue...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this