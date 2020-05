Recent related videos from verified sources Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home



Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago Positively Milwaukee shares their four positives of the week



What's better than four positives in one video? Check out Positively Milwaukee's four positives of the week. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:25 Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this