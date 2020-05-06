|
David Boreanaz On ‘SEAL Team’s Authenticity: ‘We Do It In A Way That Is Very Detail Oriented, We Take Pride In That’
|
|
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
'SEAL Team' star David Boreanaz discusses the show's season finale airing Wednesday, May 6th, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
SEAL Team S03E20 No Choice in Duty
SEAL Team 3x20 "No Choice in Duty" Season 3 Episode 20 Promo - While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:21Published
SEAL Team S03E19 In The Blind
SEAL Team 3x19 "In The Blind" Season 3 Episode 19 Promo trailer HD - Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader. Also, Sonny..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:21Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this