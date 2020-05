VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News Space Force releases recruitment video: 'Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet' https://t… 17 minutes ago

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking #News Space Force releases recruitment video: 'Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet'… https://t.co/XQGiCpCObT 21 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut Space Force releases recruitment video: 'Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet'… https://t.co/wz01iGoceu 30 minutes ago

Caffeinated Thoughts .@SpaceForceDoD unveiled their first official ad on Wednesday telling potential recruits that maybe their purpose o… https://t.co/qkX8VTuP6A 56 minutes ago

Shane Vander Hart Hey, your purpose on earth may not be on earth. ⁦@SpaceForceDoD⁩ is looking for recruits. https://t.co/gGHByK5VAO 1 hour ago

FOX26Houston The new military branch was formed in December 2019.​ https://t.co/LsH745JUes 3 hours ago