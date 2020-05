Recent related videos from verified sources Housemates re-creating their morning commute using shower



This funny video shows three housemates re-creating their morning commute whilst stuck at home - by using their SHOWER as a London Underground carriage.Rowan Akin-Smith, 26, and his housemates Felix.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on March 31, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus At-A-Glance 4-28-20 New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world. Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know...

cbs4.com 1 week ago



Coronavirus At-A-Glance 4-29-20 Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 29, 2020.

cbs4.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this