coleenneary RT @washingtonpost: Indianapolis police fatally shoot black man who reportedly live-streamed the chase on Facebook https://t.co/5mb1b55Fwb 1 minute ago BaconBitsNews RT @Phil_Lewis_: “Please come get me!’: Indianapolis police fatally shoot #SeanReed, a Black man who reportedly live-streamed the chase htt… 3 minutes ago devils35 Police fatally shoot man during chase ‘streamed on Facebook live’ https://t.co/yaz5xJRE1q 9 minutes ago Republicans are mean squirrels🏳️‍🌈🚵‍♂️ Indianapolis Police Fatally Shoot Black Man During Facebook Live Broadcast, Then Appear to Joke About His 'Closed…… https://t.co/DXFueSaenc 17 minutes ago @ black Billy Graham FWD......Indianapolis police fatally shoot man after a chase possibly broadcast on Facebook Live..... prayer warrio… https://t.co/UAXAP8eEwo 18 minutes ago C. Mitchell Indianapolis police fatally shoot black man who reportedly live-streamed the chase on Facebook - The Washington Post https://t.co/uI64EfwA1p 19 minutes ago R.L. RT @jilevin: 'Please come get me!': Indianapolis police fatally shoot black man who reportedly live-streamed the chase on Facebook https://… 21 minutes ago Guy Social Indianapolis Police Fatally Shoot Black Man During Facebook Live Broadcast, Then Appear to Joke About His ‘Closed C… https://t.co/dJ2BdBUdsB 23 minutes ago