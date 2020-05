Meghan Flannery Charles Barkley said he doesn’t think the rift between him and Michael Jordan will ever end which is pretty petty w… https://t.co/ROovcE1F2c 23 hours ago Bobby Junkin Charles Barkley Doesn’t Think LeBron James Is One Of The Top 5 Greatest Players In NBA History /2020/05/04/charles-… https://t.co/Mwq7UDENWJ 2 days ago Quinn Douglas Wait...Draymond Green doesn't actually think he's better than Charles Barkley, does he? Draymond couldn't even shi… https://t.co/r17agoA8HQ 2 days ago kevin mason @ColtVoter @GaryParrishCBS He didn’t take criticism very well at all when it came to his lack of a political stance… https://t.co/XMkCXLrUBk 2 days ago Stephanie Trail RT @DailyCaller: Charles Barkley Doesn’t Think LeBron James Is One Of The Top 5 Greatest Players In NBA History https://t.co/s9nAiMJWgz 3 days ago Daily Caller Charles Barkley Doesn’t Think LeBron James Is One Of The Top 5 Greatest Players In NBA History https://t.co/s9nAiMJWgz 3 days ago ♠️Lotto Shawno ♠️ RT @1_DLevi: what human actually thinks Draymond is a better player than Charles fucking Barkley? Draymond doesn’t even think that. 3 days ago