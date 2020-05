AJ RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Neiman Marcus has become the first major department store to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic https://t.… 10 seconds ago deezy RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain to be toppled by… 37 seconds ago GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Is 1st By A Department Store During Coronavirus Crisis - Global Pandemic News… https://t.co/vXFvYmoIDi 43 seconds ago CharlesTheConcierge Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy – The London Free Press https://t.co/NnmV7oQBjF 2 minutes ago root banx RT @NPR: Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has become the first department store chain to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. h… 3 minutes ago Katherine Doherty Neiman was the first retailer I covered as a debt reporter in 2016. Today, they file for bankruptcy under a heavy d… https://t.co/ueRgDNQY1e 3 minutes ago Meli “Gene Queen” Alexander 👑 RT @Fashionista_com: Neiman Marcus is one of many department stores losing sales after being forced to shut down a wide network of brick-an… 4 minutes ago WIBW Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain to do so and the sec… https://t.co/w7ZBm90AGP 4 minutes ago